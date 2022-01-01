Pudding in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve pudding
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|BREAD PUDDING
|$8.50
Warm Bread Pudding with caramel, anglaise and whipped cream
BBQ
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding
|$2.75
Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Joes Cherry Bread Pudding w/Bourbon Glaze
|$6.99
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Chia Seed Pudding
|$4.50
Get Real Sandwiches
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha
|Bread Pudding
|$5.00
bread pudding, rotating flavor
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Banana Foster Bread Pudding
|$10.00
bananas brulee, homemade brown sugar rum ice cream, salted caramel sauce (please allow 10-12 minutes)