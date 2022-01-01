Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$4.00
large flour tortilla & cheese
More about Juan Taco
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$10.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Quesadilla CHEESE ONLY$8.00
Kids Quesadilla$6.50
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Quesadilla image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, guacamole, sour cream. Served with a side salad.
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about Jams American Grill
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.99
Your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla$7.99
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Burrito Envy - West image

 

Burrito Envy - West

12321 Maple St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla (4 cheese)$7.00
More about Burrito Envy - West
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS QUESADILLA$5.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sunnyside Quesadilla Combo$12.00
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
Sunnyside Quesadilla$7.75
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato
Sunnyside Quesadilla Combo$12.75
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about Sunnyside on Center
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla CHEESE ONLY$8.00
Quesadilla$10.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Kids Quesadilla$6.50
More about Javi's Tacos
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Quesadillas$11.99
Seasoned pulled chicken with cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo in grilled crisp tortillas served with lettuce, jalapenos, seasoned sour cream and salsa.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
More about Jams American Grill
Hook & Lime image

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.00
More about Hook & Lime
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas Especiales - Appetizer [GS]$14.49
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or hand-pulled chicken, fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Quesadillas Especiales - Appetizer$14.49
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or hand-pulled chicken, fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Kid Quesadilla$5.99
Flour tortilla with American and cheddar cheeses. Served with your choice of french fries, apple sauce or green chile rice and refried beans.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Item pic

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$6.00
Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese, Onion, Bell and Poblano Peppers in Flour Tortillas with a Spicy Aioli Drizzle.
Salsa and Sour Cream Served on the Side.
Add Chipotle Chicken, Chimi Steak or Baja Shrimp for + $4
More about The Session Room
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla de Pulpo$7.00
Delicious tender octopus with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Quesadilla de Asada$6.00
Delicious grilled beef with cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla$7.00
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS QUESADILLA$5.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Quesadilla w/Fries$8.00
More about Jams American Grill
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla (4 cheese)$8.00
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadillas de Papa (4)$10.00
Deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ potato & mozzarella cheese. Topped w/ lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, & sour cream. Served w/ rice & beans.
Quesadillas Rancheras (4)$11.00
Deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ mozzarella cheese, & shrimp. Topped w/ lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, & sour cream. Served w/ rice & beans.
Small Cheese Quesadilla$2.50
Flour tortilla filled w/ mozzarella cheese.
More about Los Portales

Map

Map

