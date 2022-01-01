Quesadillas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Juan Taco
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Quesadilla
|$4.00
large flour tortilla & cheese
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
|Quesadilla CHEESE ONLY
|$8.00
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.50
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, guacamole, sour cream. Served with a side salad.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.99
Your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, topped with pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Quesadilla
|$7.99
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Sunnyside Quesadilla Combo
|$12.00
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
|Sunnyside Quesadilla
|$7.75
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato
|Sunnyside Quesadilla Combo
|$12.75
Our take on the fold-over quesadilla. Choice of meat, chipotle queso, egg, pickled onions and tomato served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about Javi's Tacos
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Quesadilla CHEESE ONLY
|$8.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.50
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.50
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Spicy Chicken Quesadillas
|$11.99
Seasoned pulled chicken with cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo in grilled crisp tortillas served with lettuce, jalapenos, seasoned sour cream and salsa.
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
1101 Harney Street, Omaha
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.00
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Quesadillas Especiales - Appetizer [GS]
|$14.49
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or hand-pulled chicken, fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Quesadillas Especiales - Appetizer
|$14.49
Flour tortillas filled with your choice of seasoned ground beef or hand-pulled chicken, fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and pickled jalapeño.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Kid Quesadilla
|$5.99
Flour tortilla with American and cheddar cheeses. Served with your choice of french fries, apple sauce or green chile rice and refried beans.
More about The Session Room
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
|$6.00
Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
Cheese, Onion, Bell and Poblano Peppers in Flour Tortillas with a Spicy Aioli Drizzle.
Salsa and Sour Cream Served on the Side.
Add Chipotle Chicken, Chimi Steak or Baja Shrimp for + $4
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Quesadilla de Pulpo
|$7.00
Delicious tender octopus with melted cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
|Quesadilla de Asada
|$6.00
Delicious grilled beef with cheese in a hand made corn tortilla, served with pico de Gallo, pickled onions and our spicy taco sauce.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.00
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Kid Chicken Quesadilla w/Fries
|$8.00
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
6113 Maple St, Omaha
|Quesadilla (4 cheese)
|$8.00
More about Los Portales
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Quesadillas de Papa (4)
|$10.00
Deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ potato & mozzarella cheese. Topped w/ lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, & sour cream. Served w/ rice & beans.
|Quesadillas Rancheras (4)
|$11.00
Deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed w/ mozzarella cheese, & shrimp. Topped w/ lettuce, queso fresco, tomato, & sour cream. Served w/ rice & beans.
|Small Cheese Quesadilla
|$2.50
Flour tortilla filled w/ mozzarella cheese.