Ravioli in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve ravioli

Lansky's image

 

Lansky's - Omaha

4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$4.97
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Beef Ravioli$4.40
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
More about Lansky's - Omaha
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Ravioli$15.00
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Pasta Amore image

 

Pasta Amore

11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli$22.00
1/2 Ravioli$11.00
Fried Ravioli$12.00
More about Pasta Amore
Gate 10 image

 

Gate 10 - Omaha, NE

414 S. 10th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ravioli$6.00
More about Gate 10 - Omaha, NE
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ravioli$8.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Item pic

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Ravioli$15.00
More about Jams Old Market
LaCasa Pizzaria image

PIZZA

LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Toasted Ravioli$5.69
Five of our Meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
LUNCH CHEESE RAVIOLI$9.09
Full Toasted Ravioli$9.99
Ten of our meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
More about LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LaCasa Pizzaria

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOASTED RAVIOLI$5.25
House-Breaded Toasted Ravioli Served with Our Housemade Meat Sauce
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Ravioli$15.00
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, tomato basil sauce, baby arugula
Crispy Ravioli$17.00
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, tomato basil sauce, baby arugula
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy
Consumer pic

 

Mama’s Pizza To Go

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breaded Raviolis$6.99
Breaded beef ravioli, toasted and served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Mama’s Pizza To Go
Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston - 5413 S 72nd St #116

5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ravioli$7.99
Eight (8) of our crispy, Cheese or Meat filled Fried Ravioli. Served with a side of Marinara.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston - 5413 S 72nd St #116

