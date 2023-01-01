Ravioli in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve ravioli
Lansky's - Omaha
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|Cheese Ravioli
|$4.97
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
|Beef Ravioli
|$4.40
5 ravioli in a regular. 10 ravioli in a large. Served with marinara for dipping
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Crispy Ravioli
|$15.00
Pasta Amore
11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha
|Ravioli
|$22.00
|1/2 Ravioli
|$11.00
|Fried Ravioli
|$12.00
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Ravioli
|$8.99
PIZZA
LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha
|Half Toasted Ravioli
|$5.69
Five of our Meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
|LUNCH CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$9.09
|Full Toasted Ravioli
|$9.99
Ten of our meat-filled, hand-breaded ravioli. Fried and served with our House meat sauce.
LaCasa Pizzaria
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
|TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$5.25
House-Breaded Toasted Ravioli Served with Our Housemade Meat Sauce
Jams American Grill - Legacy
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Crispy Ravioli
|$15.00
mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, tomato basil sauce, baby arugula
Mama’s Pizza To Go
10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha
|Breaded Raviolis
|$6.99
Breaded beef ravioli, toasted and served with a side of marinara sauce