Reuben in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve reuben
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|REUBEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled beer bread
Lansky's
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|Reuben
|$8.95
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our secret sauce on crisped pumpernickel bread. Served with a kosher dill pickle.
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|reuben eggrolls
|$12.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|REUBEN SAND
|$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Rockefeller Reuben
|$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|REUBEN SAND
|$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|REUBEN SAND
|$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Brunch Reuben Sandwich Combo
|$12.50
Corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, fried egg on marble rye served with choice of drink and two hash brown patties.
|Brunch Reuben Sandwich
|$7.50
Corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, fried egg on marble rye.
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Reuben
|$9.99
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
6303 Center St, Omaha
|Rockefeller Reuben
|$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Pulled Pork Reuben
|$11.00
Pulled Pork / Mozzarella / Kraut / Fancy Sauce / Toasted Levain
|Garbanzo Tofu Reuben
|$10.50
Kraut / Fancy Sauce / Mozzarella - can be vegan, please let us know.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Rockefeller Reuben
|$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
|Rockefeller Reuben Box Lunch
|$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|TSR Reuben
|$13.00
Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise on Toasted Rye Bread and a Side
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|REUBEN SAND
|$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|20% OFF – Reuben Casserole
The Omaha Original in Casserole Form!! Tender Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sour Kraut, Rye Bread & 1000 Island Dressing.
Paradise Bakery
120 Regency Parkway, Omaha
|Turkey Reuben
|$7.99
Turkey, pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on our fresh baked sourdough bread