Reuben in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
REUBEN SANDWICH$14.00
Sliced pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing on grilled beer bread
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Lansky's image

 

Lansky's

4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$8.95
Corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and our secret sauce on crisped pumpernickel bread. Served with a kosher dill pickle.
More about Lansky's
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
reuben eggrolls$12.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN SAND$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
More about DJ's Dugout
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$11.99
More about Shirley's Diner
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$11.95
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Rockefeller Reuben image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Rockefeller Reuben$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN SAND$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN SAND$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
More about DJ's Dugout
Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brunch Reuben Sandwich Combo$12.50
Corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, fried egg on marble rye served with choice of drink and two hash brown patties.
Brunch Reuben Sandwich$7.50
Corn beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, fried egg on marble rye.
More about Sunnyside on Center
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$9.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Rockefeller Reuben image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

6303 Center St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (3029 reviews)
Takeout
Rockefeller Reuben$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Reuben$11.00
Pulled Pork / Mozzarella / Kraut / Fancy Sauce / Toasted Levain
Garbanzo Tofu Reuben$10.50
Kraut / Fancy Sauce / Mozzarella - can be vegan, please let us know.
More about Kitchen Table
Rockefeller Reuben image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Rockefeller Reuben$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
Rockefeller Reuben Box Lunch$10.09
Corned beef, pastrami, or turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard or russian dressing, on sliced marbled rye served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Item pic

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TSR Reuben$13.00
Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Dijonaise on Toasted Rye Bread and a Side
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
REUBEN SAND$13.49
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island, marble rye bread.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
20% OFF – Reuben Casserole
The Omaha Original in Casserole Form!! Tender Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sour Kraut, Rye Bread & 1000 Island Dressing.
More about A Casserole To Go
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

120 Regency Parkway, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben$7.99
Turkey, pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing on our fresh baked sourdough bread
More about Paradise Bakery
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special Reuben Breakfast Sammy$7.50
More about Karma Koffee

