Rice bowls in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Javi's Tacos #2 - Lakeside
Javi's Tacos #2 - Lakeside
2559 S 171st St, Omaha
|Rice Bowl
|$12.75
Your choice of rice, beans, protein, queso blanco, unlimited cold toppings and salsa
More about Javi's Tacos #1 - Welch Plaza
Javi's Tacos #1 - Welch Plaza
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Rice Bowl
|$12.75
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
More about Untamed Kitchen
Untamed Kitchen
1421 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Rice Bowl
|$7.00
White Rice | Chicken or Steak | Sweet Potatoes | Broccoli | Cheddar Cheese
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$13.00
garlic & farm fresh egg fried rice | green pepper | seared pineapple | scallion | roasted red peppers | oyster mushroom | garlic aioli
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
3821 Center St, Omaha
|GRK RICE BOWL
|$9.99
More about R.U.B - South 62nd Street
R.U.B - South 62nd Street
1917 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Rice Bowl
|$11.99
Healthy - Homemade - Fresh Meals on the GO! RICE BOWL = Rice + Beans + Protein of choice + Salad