Rice bowls in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Javi's Tacos #2 - Lakeside

2559 S 171st St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl$12.75
Your choice of rice, beans, protein, queso blanco, unlimited cold toppings and salsa
More about Javi's Tacos #2 - Lakeside
Item pic

 

Javi's Tacos #1 - Welch Plaza

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl$12.75
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
More about Javi's Tacos #1 - Welch Plaza
Item pic

 

Untamed Kitchen

1421 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Bowl$7.00
White Rice | Chicken or Steak | Sweet Potatoes | Broccoli | Cheddar Cheese
Fried Rice Bowl$13.00
garlic & farm fresh egg fried rice | green pepper | seared pineapple | scallion | roasted red peppers | oyster mushroom | garlic aioli
More about Untamed Kitchen
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRK RICE BOWL$9.99
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
Item pic

 

R.U.B - South 62nd Street

1917 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Bowl$11.99
Healthy - Homemade - Fresh Meals on the GO! RICE BOWL = Rice + Beans + Protein of choice + Salad
More about R.U.B - South 62nd Street
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BYO Rice Bowl$12.00
BYO Rice bowl$15.00
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$15.00
fried chicken, rice, cabbage salad, fried egg, topped with chipotle mayo
More about WD Cravings

