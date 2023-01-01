Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve rigatoni

The Blackstone Meatball image

PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ma's Casserole Rigatoni$16.50
More about The Blackstone Meatball
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball and rigatoni$24.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Via Farina image

PIZZA • PASTA

Via Farina - 1108 S 10th St

1108 S 10th St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni$21.00
white chicken bolognese (includes pork and beef), pecorino, calabrian chili, breadcrumbs
More about Via Farina - 1108 S 10th St
Item pic

 

A Casserole To Go - Omaha

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIDDEN -- Meal for 4 - Short Rib Rigatoni (Available 2/27 - 3/3)$35.00
Braised short ribs in a Bolognese sauce. Served with garlic bread sticks & a Caesar salad.
Serves 4 people. No substitutions.
More about A Casserole To Go - Omaha

