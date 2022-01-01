Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve salmon

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED SALMON LUNCH$24.00
White bean cassoulet, asparagus, horseradish-chive crème fraiche
BLACKENED SALMON SALAD$19.00
Blackened salmon atop of mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and toasted almonds with basil vinaigrette
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon and Veggies$20.00
Salmon with a side of rice and green beans
More about Jams American Grill
Pasta Amore image

 

Pasta Amore

11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$14.00
Salmon Greco$28.00
Grilled Salmon$28.00
More about Pasta Amore
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cedar Planked Steelhead Salmon$26.00
BUTTERED YUKON POTATO PUREE, GRILLED VEGETABLES, GINGER SOY CARAMEL GLAZE
Kid salmon$9.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seattle Barbecued Faroe Island Salmon$26.00
SOY AND POMEGRANATE MOLASSES GLAZED, YUKON MASHED POTATO, BROCCOLINI STIR FRY
Grilled Salmon$8.00
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Blatt Beer & Table image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon [Side]$9.00
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.99
Salmon, avocado, spicy mayo.
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$12.99
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

6706 Frances Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Curried Salmon$25.00
Indian spiced grilled salmon served with butter tomato masala sauce & basmati rice.
Salmon Madrasi$25.00
Salmon cooked in medium spicy coconut milk based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Item pic

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.99
Salmon, avocado, spicy mayo.
Salmon Salad$12.00
Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Item pic

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Bowl$12.95
smoked salmon, couscous, arugula, pepita mix, parmesan, crunchy corn, marinated tomatoes, pink peppercorn ranch
More about Good Lookin'
Itchy Salmon (2 pcs) image

 

Yum Roll

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
More about Yum Roll
Blatt Beer & Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cedar Plank Salmon$21.00
Grilled, herb fingerling potato, sautéed baby green beans, fennel orange butter
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Get Real Sandwiches image

 

Get Real Sandwiches

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Spread$8.00
smoked salmon spread, roasted red pepper, dill, sourdough toast
Salmon Salad$13.00
smoked salmon, soft boiled egg, goat cheese, pickled onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, greens, whole grain mustard vinaigrette
More about Get Real Sandwiches
335755e4-1ab9-4f88-92f1-7500e17bf8c0 image

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cedar Plank Atlantic Salmon$26.00
grilled, herb fingerling potato, sautéed baby green beans, fennel orange butter, parsley oil
Salad Salmon Cobb$18.00
Smoked Salmon Carbonara$20.00
house smoked, bucatini pasta, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, gremolata, creamy parmesan sauce, cracked black pepper
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Board$18.00
Smoked Salmon, onions, eggs, capers, cucumber with crackers
Smoked Salmon Spread$12.00
Homemade salmon spread served with crackers. Feeds 4
Small Salmon Board feeds 10$45.00
Smoked Salmon, red onions,hard boiled eggs, capets, spur cream, cucumbers, lemons, crackers and pumpernickel
More about A Catered Affair
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED SALMON$18.75
SM SALMON$8.50
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Salad Con Salmon$12.00
Salmon Frito Tempura$12.00
Salmon, sushi crab, and jalapeño, fried in tempura style.
Salmon Ahumado$12.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, cucumber, and avocado.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Restaurant banner

 

Gather

1108 Howard Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Miso Salmon$36.00
Miso-Glazed Sea Island Peas, Gather Urban Farm Bok Choy and Mustard Greens, Yuzu, Sour Cherries, Pineapple, Fresno Peppers  GF
More about Gather
Item pic

 

Good Evans

1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Bowl$9.99
Crispy hash browns, red quinoa and spinach blend, fresh grilled salmon, pickled vegetables, remoulade sauce, fried capers, and two over easy eggs.
More about Good Evans

