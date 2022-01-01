Salmon in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve salmon
More about Upstream Brewing Company
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|GRILLED SALMON LUNCH
|$24.00
White bean cassoulet, asparagus, horseradish-chive crème fraiche
|BLACKENED SALMON SALAD
|$19.00
Blackened salmon atop of mixed greens, cucumber, red onions, roasted red peppers, feta cheese and toasted almonds with basil vinaigrette
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Salmon and Veggies
|$20.00
Salmon with a side of rice and green beans
More about Pasta Amore
Pasta Amore
11027 Prairie Brook Rd, Omaha
|Salmon
|$14.00
|Salmon Greco
|$28.00
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Cedar Planked Steelhead Salmon
|$26.00
BUTTERED YUKON POTATO PUREE, GRILLED VEGETABLES, GINGER SOY CARAMEL GLAZE
|Kid salmon
|$9.00
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Seattle Barbecued Faroe Island Salmon
|$26.00
SOY AND POMEGRANATE MOLASSES GLAZED, YUKON MASHED POTATO, BROCCOLINI STIR FRY
|Grilled Salmon
|$8.00
More about Blatt Beer & Table
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Salmon [Side]
|$9.00
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.99
Salmon, avocado, spicy mayo.
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$12.99
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Grilled Curried Salmon
|$25.00
Indian spiced grilled salmon served with butter tomato masala sauce & basmati rice.
|Salmon Madrasi
|$25.00
Salmon cooked in medium spicy coconut milk based sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad & basmati rice.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$8.99
Salmon, avocado, spicy mayo.
|Salmon Salad
|$12.00
|Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl
More about Good Lookin'
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Smoked Salmon Bowl
|$12.95
smoked salmon, couscous, arugula, pepita mix, parmesan, crunchy corn, marinated tomatoes, pink peppercorn ranch
More about Yum Roll
Yum Roll
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)
|$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
More about Blatt Beer & Table
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$21.00
Grilled, herb fingerling potato, sautéed baby green beans, fennel orange butter
More about Get Real Sandwiches
Get Real Sandwiches
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha
|Smoked Salmon Spread
|$8.00
smoked salmon spread, roasted red pepper, dill, sourdough toast
|Salmon Salad
|$13.00
smoked salmon, soft boiled egg, goat cheese, pickled onion, cucumber, sunflower seeds, greens, whole grain mustard vinaigrette
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Cedar Plank Atlantic Salmon
|$26.00
grilled, herb fingerling potato, sautéed baby green beans, fennel orange butter, parsley oil
|Salad Salmon Cobb
|$18.00
|Smoked Salmon Carbonara
|$20.00
house smoked, bucatini pasta, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, gremolata, creamy parmesan sauce, cracked black pepper
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Salmon Board
|$18.00
Smoked Salmon, onions, eggs, capers, cucumber with crackers
|Smoked Salmon Spread
|$12.00
Homemade salmon spread served with crackers. Feeds 4
|Small Salmon Board feeds 10
|$45.00
Smoked Salmon, red onions,hard boiled eggs, capets, spur cream, cucumbers, lemons, crackers and pumpernickel
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant
The Greek Islands Restaurant
3821 Center St, Omaha
|GRILLED SALMON
|$18.75
|SM SALMON
|$8.50
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Crab Salad Con Salmon
|$12.00
|Salmon Frito Tempura
|$12.00
Salmon, sushi crab, and jalapeño, fried in tempura style.
|Salmon Ahumado
|$12.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, cucumber, and avocado.
More about Gather
Gather
1108 Howard Street, Omaha
|Pan Seared Miso Salmon
|$36.00
Miso-Glazed Sea Island Peas, Gather Urban Farm Bok Choy and Mustard Greens, Yuzu, Sour Cherries, Pineapple, Fresno Peppers GF