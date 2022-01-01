Samosa in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve samosa
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Vegetable Samosa
|$8.00
Fried puff pastry stuffed with spiced red potatoes. Served with tamarind & mint chutney.
|Beef Samosa
|$10.00
Fried puff pastry stuffed with spiced ground beef. Served with tamarind & mint chutney.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Samosa
|$5.00
Potato and peas, turmeric and tamarind chutney
