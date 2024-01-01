Sashimi in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve sashimi
Memoir - Memoir - Brickline
930 Harney Street, Omaha
|Memoir [Starter] Yellowtail Sashimi
|$16.00
*orange, serrano, cilantro, ginger shoots, white shoyu, olive oil, sea salt *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
2502 South 133rd Plaza STE 105, Omaha
|Isla Sashimi Poke
|$12.99
Tuna, salmon, in a ponzu sauce sided with rice.