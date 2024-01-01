Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Omaha

Omaha restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Memoir - Memoir - Brickline

930 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Memoir [Starter] Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
*orange, serrano, cilantro, ginger shoots, white shoyu, olive oil, sea salt *these items may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood may increase your risk of food born illness.
More about Memoir - Memoir - Brickline
Consumer pic

 

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

2502 South 133rd Plaza STE 105, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Isla Sashimi Poke$12.99
Tuna, salmon, in a ponzu sauce sided with rice.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon (sashimi)
Isla Sashimi$11.50
Tuna, salmon, in a ponzu sauce sided with rice.
Salmon (sashimi)
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante

