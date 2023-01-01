Shrimp fajitas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$16.99
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Fajita Shrimp for 2
|$36.99
Marinated and grilled Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas.
Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Fajita Chicken&Shrimp for 2
|$34.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
|Fajita Shrimp for 1
|$18.99
Marinated and grilled Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center
12405 West Center Rd, Omaha
|Shrimp Fajita
|$17.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.