Shrimp fajitas in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

Takeout
Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Shrimp for 2$36.99
Marinated and grilled Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas.
Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Fajita Chicken&Shrimp for 2$34.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Fajita Shrimp for 1$18.99
Marinated and grilled Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita$17.99
Grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole salad, pico de Gallo, shredded cheese and tortillas.
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

