Shrimp tacos in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St

1934 S. 67th St, Omaha

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche Tacos (3)$14.00
More about Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St
Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$13.50
Chipotle Mayo, Red Cabbage with Carrots
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Skyybox Grill & Bar

6720 S. 168th St, Omaha

TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Cajun Shrimp Tacos$8.99
(2) Breaded Cajun shrimp, slaw, southwest sauce, cilantro
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

Takeout
Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
More about Hook & Lime
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

TakeoutDelivery
Tacos Baja Shrimp$14.99
Shrimp Grilled or lightly battered. Corn or homemade flour tortillas served with cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and chipotle aioli. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Tacos Baja Shrimp [GS]$16.66
Shrimp Grilled or lightly battered. Corn or homemade flour tortillas served with cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and chipotle aioli. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Ala Carte Taco Baja Shrimp$5.49
Ala Carte Shrimp Taco Grilled or lightly battered. Corn or homemade flour tortilla served with cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and chipotle aioli.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy

