Shrimp tacos in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St
Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St
1934 S. 67th St, Omaha
|Shrimp Ceviche Tacos (3)
|$14.00
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.50
Chipotle Mayo, Red Cabbage with Carrots
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Skyybox Grill & Bar
6720 S. 168th St, Omaha
|Crispy Cajun Shrimp Tacos
|$8.99
(2) Breaded Cajun shrimp, slaw, southwest sauce, cilantro
More about Hook & Lime
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce
|$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Tacos Baja Shrimp
|$14.99
Shrimp Grilled or lightly battered. Corn or homemade flour tortillas served with cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and chipotle aioli. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Tacos Baja Shrimp [GS]
|$16.66
Shrimp Grilled or lightly battered. Corn or homemade flour tortillas served with cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and chipotle aioli. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Ala Carte Taco Baja Shrimp
|$5.49
Ala Carte Shrimp Taco Grilled or lightly battered. Corn or homemade flour tortilla served with cilantro cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeño and chipotle aioli.