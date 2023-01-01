Sicilian pizza in Omaha
Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha - 711 N 132ND ST
711 N 132ND ST, Omaha
|Full-Size Sicilian Pizza
|$22.99
Our Sicilian Pizza is a thick, massive, homemade Focaccia crust with your choice of toppings. Cut into twelve square pieces. This pizza feeds 6-8 hungry people.
Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston - 5413 S 72nd St #116
5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha
|Half-Size Sicilian Pizza
|$14.99
A half-size version of our Sicilian Pizza. Our thick, homemade Focaccia crust with your choice of toppings. Cut into six square pieces. This pizza feeds 3-4 hungry people.