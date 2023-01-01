Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve sliders

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
KIDS SLIDER$6.99
DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 FISH SLIDERS$11.99
2 FISH SLIDERS
American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
KIDS SLIDER$6.99
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS SLIDER$6.99
2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
Skyybox Grill & Bar

6720 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chicken Sliders$9.99
(3) Crispy chicken, Pepperjack cheese, SW Ranch on a slider bun topped with fried pickle chips
Cheesy Pork Sliders$8.99
(2) Shredded pork, Swiss cheese on a slider bun with a side of Au Jus.
Hickory Bacon Sliders$9.99
(3) Beef, bacon, BBQ, American cheese on a slider bun, topped with crispy onion rings.
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliders(2)$7.99
Sliders(4)$10.99
Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha

8100 Cass St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Kid's Slider w/ Cheese$5.99
A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burger Sliders (serves 4)$15.00
Grilled burgers served with all trimmings. by the dozen
Grilled Chicken Sliders (serves 4)$14.00
Grilled Chicken Sliders with all the toppings. By the dozen
Sliders ( 2 dozen)$40.00
Herbed rolls, all of the traditional toppings and choice of protein
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS SLIDER$6.99
2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Slider + Fries$7.00
The Dundee Dell - 5007 Underwood Ave

5007 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wagyu Sliders$17.00
three imperial wagyu sliders, pickles, american cheese, onion, garlic aioli, onion straws
