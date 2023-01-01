Sliders in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve sliders
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
|KIDS SLIDER
|$6.99
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|2 FISH SLIDERS
|$11.99
2 FISH SLIDERS
American cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
|2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
|KIDS SLIDER
|$6.99
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
South 67th Street, Omaha
|KIDS SLIDER
|$6.99
|2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
More about Skyybox Grill & Bar
Skyybox Grill & Bar
6720 S. 168th St, Omaha
|Spicy Chicken Sliders
|$9.99
(3) Crispy chicken, Pepperjack cheese, SW Ranch on a slider bun topped with fried pickle chips
|Cheesy Pork Sliders
|$8.99
(2) Shredded pork, Swiss cheese on a slider bun with a side of Au Jus.
|Hickory Bacon Sliders
|$9.99
(3) Beef, bacon, BBQ, American cheese on a slider bun, topped with crispy onion rings.
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Sliders(2)
|$7.99
|Sliders(4)
|$10.99
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha
Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha
8100 Cass St, Omaha
|1 Kid's Slider w/ Cheese
|$5.99
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Burger Sliders (serves 4)
|$15.00
Grilled burgers served with all trimmings. by the dozen
|Grilled Chicken Sliders (serves 4)
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Sliders with all the toppings. By the dozen
|Sliders ( 2 dozen)
|$40.00
Herbed rolls, all of the traditional toppings and choice of protein
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|KIDS SLIDER
|$6.99
|2 CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
|$11.29
2 CHEESBURGER SLIDERS
American Cheese, Lettuce, tomato,
onion, pickle.
More about The Blackstone Meatball
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Kids Slider + Fries
|$7.00