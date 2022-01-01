Spinach and artichoke dip in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.00
Served with fried naan
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza, Omaha
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
|$11.00
Creamy, cheesy goodness, served with tortilla chips and toasted bread
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.00