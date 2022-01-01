Steak salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve steak salad
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Steak Salad
|$24.00
GRILLED ALL NATURAL STEAK, ORGANIC MIXED GREENS, HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATO, RED ONION, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE, CREAMY BLUE CHEESE, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, CRISPY TOBACCO ONION
Omaha Tap House
579 N 155th Plz, Omaha
|Steak Salad
|$15.99
Grilled teres major steak, romaine, marinated tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Steak Salad
|$15.99
Grilled teres major steak, romaine, marinated tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette.
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Steak Tips & Shrooms-Grilled steak tips served with burgundy mushrooms, tossed salad & rolls & butter.
|$39.00
Grilled steak tips served with burgundy mushrooms. tossed salad rolls and butter serves family 4.