Steak salad in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve steak salad

Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$24.00
GRILLED ALL NATURAL STEAK, ORGANIC MIXED GREENS, HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATO, RED ONION, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE, CREAMY BLUE CHEESE, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, CRISPY TOBACCO ONION
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Omaha Tap House

579 N 155th Plz, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$15.99
Grilled teres major steak, romaine, marinated tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Omaha Tap House
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Salad$15.99
Grilled teres major steak, romaine, marinated tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, and balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tips & Shrooms-Grilled steak tips served with burgundy mushrooms, tossed salad & rolls & butter.$39.00
Grilled steak tips served with burgundy mushrooms. tossed salad rolls and butter serves family 4.
More about A Catered Affair
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SRIRACHA STEAK SALAD$15.00
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

