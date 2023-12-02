Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve street tacos

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) - 2559 S 171 St. CT

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

Kids Street Taco$6.50
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
20 Street Taco 🏈🌮 Super Bowl Platter$49.99
⚠️ONLY AVAILABLE on SUPER SUNDAY - 2/12/23 🚨 20 Street Tacos - 8 oz of our 2 most popular salsa PLUS 16 oz of queso, 32 oz of chip salsa, and TONS of chips!
Omaha Tap House - Pepperwood

579 N 155th Plz, Omaha

Street Tacos$13.99
Three ground taco beef, shredded cheese, and onion tacos with your choice of side.
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

Street Tacos$11.99
Your choice of meat, served on three soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with a grilled jalapeno, limes, rice & beans.
Welch (Store 1) -

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Street Taco Platter$13.50
Comes with 4 street tacos & your choice of any protein (Steak, Chicken, Ground Beef, Carnitas, Al Pastor, Birria or the SAME PROTEIN ON ALL 4 Street Tacos & a side of rice!
Kids Street Taco$6.50
A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

Street Tacos (2 dozen)$36.00
Mini Flour tortillas filled with your choice of toppings
Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Street Taco$2.95
Handmade corn tortilla w/ choice of meat, cilantro, & onions.
