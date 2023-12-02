Street tacos in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) - 2559 S 171 St. CT
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) - 2559 S 171 St. CT
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Kids Street Taco
|$6.50
|Street Taco
|$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
|20 Street Taco 🏈🌮 Super Bowl Platter
|$49.99
⚠️ONLY AVAILABLE on SUPER SUNDAY - 2/12/23 🚨 20 Street Tacos - 8 oz of our 2 most popular salsa PLUS 16 oz of queso, 32 oz of chip salsa, and TONS of chips!
More about Omaha Tap House - Pepperwood
Omaha Tap House - Pepperwood
579 N 155th Plz, Omaha
|Street Tacos
|$13.99
Three ground taco beef, shredded cheese, and onion tacos with your choice of side.
Limited time only!
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Street Tacos
|$11.99
Your choice of meat, served on three soft corn tortillas and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with a grilled jalapeno, limes, rice & beans.
More about Welch (Store 1) -
Welch (Store 1) -
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Street Taco Platter
|$13.50
Comes with 4 street tacos & your choice of any protein (Steak, Chicken, Ground Beef, Carnitas, Al Pastor, Birria or the SAME PROTEIN ON ALL 4 Street Tacos & a side of rice!
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Street Tacos (2 dozen)
|$36.00
Mini Flour tortillas filled with your choice of toppings