Sweet potato fries in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
  • Omaha
  • Sweet Potato Fries

Omaha restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Sweet Potato Fries image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

225 N 12th St, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (2076 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Consumer pic

 

Omaha Tap House

579 N 155th Plz, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato fries tossed in house made sweet potato Seasoning
More about Omaha Tap House
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Shirley's Diner
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Small Sweet Potato Fry$3.25
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
Large Sweet Potato Fry$4.25
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fry Basket$7.99
Over a pound!
Sd Sweet Potato Fries$2.49
More about PizzaWest
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet potato Fries-Basket$5.00
More about Mouth of the South
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.99
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.99
More about DJ's Dugout
59b2dae0-970d-47e9-bd0e-229ee1a2f21f image

HAMBURGERS

Best Burger.

2112 N 30th, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$2.00
House cut roasted fries
More about Best Burger.
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato fries tossed in house made sweet potato Seasoning
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Item pic

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about The Session Room
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.99
More about DJ's Dugout

