Sweet potato fries in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
225 N 12th St, Omaha
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
More about Upstream Brewing Company
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
More about DJ's Dugout
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$7.99
More about Omaha Tap House
Omaha Tap House
579 N 155th Plz, Omaha
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Sweet potato fries tossed in house made sweet potato Seasoning
More about Shirley's Diner
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
More about Swine Dining Omaha
BBQ
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Small Sweet Potato Fry
|$3.25
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
|Large Sweet Potato Fry
|$4.25
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.99
More about PizzaWest
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Sweet Potato Fry Basket
|$7.99
Over a pound!
|Sd Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.49
More about Mouth of the South
Mouth of the South
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Sweet potato Fries-Basket
|$5.00
More about Best Burger.
HAMBURGERS
Best Burger.
2112 N 30th, Omaha
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$2.00
House cut roasted fries
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Sweet potato fries tossed in house made sweet potato Seasoning
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.99
Served with chipotle ranch dressing.