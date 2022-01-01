Tacos in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve tacos
More about Juan Taco
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Taco Tex-Mex
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
|Calpico Cooler
|$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
|Sandwich Beef Kabob
|$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
|Churro
|$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Blatt Beer & Table
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Trio Dip (choose 3)
|$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
|Emilio's Burrito
|$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Two Item Combo
|$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Weirdough Pizza Co.
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
|Gyoza (5pcs)
|$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
|Pepperoni [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Yum Roll
Yum Roll
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Chips & Guacamole
|$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
|Salad Beef Kabob
|$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
|Hamburger [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Clever Greens
WRAPS • SALADS
Clever Greens
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Wrap Southwest
|$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
|Yum Yum Bowl
|$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
|Fried Chicken Skins
|$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Javi's Tacos
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨
|$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
|Street Taco
|$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
slaw, pineapple pico de gallo, charred jalapeño crema, chili lime fries
|Crispy Wedge
|$12.00
iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, carrot, red onion, scallion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
|Southern Fried Seafood
(no substitutions, please) coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries or dirty rice, cocktail and tartar sauces
More about Hook & Lime
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Birria Tacos (3) and Consome
|$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
|Guacamole & Chips
|$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
|Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce
|$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Chile con Queso Deluxe
|$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Enchiladas Beef
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Fajita Chicken for 1
|$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
More about The Session Room
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
|$6.00
Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries
|10 Wings
|$18.00
Fried Chicken Flats & Drums, Sauced and served with Celery
Wing Sauces - Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic
Parmesan, Chipotle Raspberry,
Tropical Hell
Dipping Sauces - Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|TSR House Burger
|$12.00
House Marinated Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle with a Choice of Cheese and a Side.
Add Bacon, a Fried Egg, Jalapeno or Mushroom for an additional charge
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Quesa-Tacos
|$3.50
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla and melted cheese with option of onions and cilantro.
|Tacos de Birria c/.
|$3.00
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla with option of onions and cilantro.
More about 3618 Farnam St
3618 Farnam St
3618 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Tinga Plate
|$14.00
|Saucy Tots
|$7.00
|Sopes
|$4.00
More about Los Portales
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Tamales
|$2.50
Pork tamales in red or green hot sauce.
|Soft Taco Regular
|$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
|Torta (Mexican Sandwich)
|$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.