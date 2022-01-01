Tacos in Omaha

Omaha restaurants that serve tacos

Juan Taco image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Tex-Mex$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Calpico Cooler$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Sandwich Beef Kabob$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Juan Taco
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
Blatt Beer & Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Consumer pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trio Dip (choose 3)$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
Emilio's Burrito$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Two Item Combo$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Weirdough Pizza Co. image

 

Weirdough Pizza Co.

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Gyoza (5pcs)$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
Pepperoni [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Yum Roll image

 

Yum Roll

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Guacamole$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
Salad Beef Kabob$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Hamburger [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Yum Roll
Clever Greens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Clever Greens

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wrap Southwest$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
Yum Yum Bowl$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
Fried Chicken Skins$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Clever Greens
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Birria Taco Platter 🚨 FRI-MON ONLY 🚨$15.00
Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
More about Javi's Tacos
Plank Seafood Provisions image

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
slaw, pineapple pico de gallo, charred jalapeño crema, chili lime fries
Crispy Wedge$12.00
iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, carrot, red onion, scallion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Southern Fried Seafood
(no substitutions, please) coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries or dirty rice, cocktail and tartar sauces
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
Hook & Lime image

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Tacos (3) and Consome$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
More about Hook & Lime
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile con Queso Deluxe$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Enchiladas Beef$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Fajita Chicken for 1$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
The Session Room image

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$6.00
Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries
10 Wings$18.00
Fried Chicken Flats & Drums, Sauced and served with Celery
Wing Sauces - Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic
Parmesan, Chipotle Raspberry,
Tropical Hell
Dipping Sauces - Ranch or Bleu Cheese
TSR House Burger$12.00
House Marinated Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle with a Choice of Cheese and a Side.
Add Bacon, a Fried Egg, Jalapeno or Mushroom for an additional charge
More about The Session Room
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesa-Tacos$3.50
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla and melted cheese with option of onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Birria c/.$3.00
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla with option of onions and cilantro.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

1819 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad Cx$6.79
More about Paradise Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

3618 Farnam St

3618 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga Plate$14.00
Saucy Tots$7.00
Sopes$4.00
More about 3618 Farnam St
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales$2.50
Pork tamales in red or green hot sauce.
Soft Taco Regular$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
Torta (Mexican Sandwich)$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.
More about Los Portales

