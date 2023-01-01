Tamales in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve tamales
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Tamales
|$13.25
Two corn based tamales topped with red or green salsa. Served with rice and beans!
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Dozen Pork Tamales
|$36.00
|Mixed Tamales Dozen
|$30.00
|Rob's Tamale Trolly
|$10.99
Two pork tamales smothered with chile con carne & cheese, served with rice & beans.
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Carnitas Tamales w/ Esquites, Rice and Beans
|$14.00
|Poblano Tamales w/ SHISHITO PEPPERS Rice & Beans
|$13.50
Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Tamale
|$3.00
Pork tamales with red or green hot sauce inside.