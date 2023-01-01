Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve tamales

Item pic

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamales$13.25
Two corn based tamales topped with red or green salsa. Served with rice and beans!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Pork Tamales$36.00
Mixed Tamales Dozen$30.00
Rob's Tamale Trolly$10.99
Two pork tamales smothered with chile con carne & cheese, served with rice & beans.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Item pic

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Tamales w/ Esquites, Rice and Beans$14.00
Poblano Tamales w/ SHISHITO PEPPERS Rice & Beans$13.50
More about Hook & Lime
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamale$3.00
Pork tamales with red or green hot sauce inside.
More about Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamal$4.50
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

