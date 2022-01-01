Tandoori chicken in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Tandoori Chicken Half
|$22.00
Bone in chicken, marinated in homemade tandoori sauce & cooked in tandoori oven. Served with tikka korma sauce & basmati rice.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Tandoori Chicken
|$9.00
Marinated with coriander, yogurt, ginger and garlic
