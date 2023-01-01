Tarts in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve tarts
Omaha Tap House - Pepperwood
579 N 155th Plz, Omaha
|Apple Tart
|$7.99
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Fermented Felon Kombucha - Tart Cherry Cola
|$4.50
|Fermented Felon Kombucha - Ginger & Tumeric
|$4.50
|Breakfast Pop-Tart
|$4.00
"The Mill" Breakfast pop-tarts, in Raspberry & Apple.
(Subject to Availability)
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Omaha
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Meyer Lemon Chess Tart
|$12.00
Meyer Lemon chess tart, blueberry, coconut whip, bee pollen, buttermilk crumb
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|PF Berry Tart
|$2.75
|Berry Tart
|$6.00
|Pear Tart
|$5.00