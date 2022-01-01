Tortas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve tortas
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Torta
|$9.50
A sandwich made with a crusty bread roll served hot with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of salsa and meat.
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Torta Michoacan
|$13.99
Grilled Telera bread filled with al pastor, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado and smothered with Guajillo pepper sauce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of onion rings or fries
|Torta
|$12.99
Grilled Pan Telera filled with your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor or carnitas and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, avocado, sliced jalapeno & Mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries or onion rings.
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Torta
|$9.50
A sandwich made with a crusty bread roll served hot with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of salsa and meat.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Torta Birria
|$8.00
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served in a lightly toasted bread with beans, melted cheese, cilantro and onions.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Veggie Torta
|$7.25
Telera bread w/ red & green bell peppers, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, & mozzarella cheese.
|Torta (Mexican Sandwich)
|$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.