Tortas in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve tortas

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$9.50
A sandwich made with a crusty bread roll served hot with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of salsa and meat.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta Michoacan$13.99
Grilled Telera bread filled with al pastor, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, avocado and smothered with Guajillo pepper sauce and topped with sour cream and queso fresco. Served with a side of onion rings or fries
Torta$12.99
Grilled Pan Telera filled with your choice of steak, chicken, al pastor or carnitas and topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, avocado, sliced jalapeno & Mozzarella cheese. Served with French fries or onion rings.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Javi's Tacos

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$9.50
A sandwich made with a crusty bread roll served hot with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of salsa and meat.
More about Javi's Tacos
Hook & Lime

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Torta + Consome$12.50
More about Hook & Lime
Isla Del Mar Restaurante

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Torta Birria$8.00
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef), served in a lightly toasted bread with beans, melted cheese, cilantro and onions.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Los Portales

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Torta$7.25
Telera bread w/ red & green bell peppers, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, & mozzarella cheese.
Torta (Mexican Sandwich)$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.
More about Los Portales
3618 Farnam St

 

3618 Farnam St

3618 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$10.00
More about 3618 Farnam St

