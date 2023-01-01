Tostadas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Shrimp Tostada
|$20.00
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Tinga and Egg Tostadas
|$14.00
CRISPY CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN, CHIVE CREAM, CHARRED GUACAMOLE, MOCLAJETE SALSA
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Railcar Modern Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Pork Belly Tostadas
|$14.00
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Beef & Bean Tostada
|$4.50
|#6 Bean Tostada & One Taco
|$8.99
one taco with your choice of meat and one bean tostada, both topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Served with rice and beans
|Pork Chile Rojo Tostada
|$6.99
More about Hook & Lime
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Tostada
|$6.00
|Tuna Tostadas
|$13.00
Crispy tostada topped with chipotle aioli, flash marinated yellowfin tuna, fresh avocado and scallions.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Ala Carte Tostada Black Beans
|$4.49
Ala Carte crispy corn tortilla layered with black beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream. Served with pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
|Tostada Compuesta [Vegetarian]
|$9.99
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with black beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, Served with green chile rice, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Tostada Compuesta Especiales
|$12.99
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with your choice of seasoned ground beef or hand-pulled chicken. refried beans or black beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream. Served with green chile rice. pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Tostada de Marlin
|$7.00
Delicious smoked marlin with tuna sautéed with vegetables. Served in a tostada.
|Tostada de Pulpo
|$7.00
Small serving of our fresh octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
|Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
|$7.50
Small serving of our fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy
Jams American Grill - Legacy
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Shrimp Tostada
|$22.00
tequila lime glazed shrimp, santa fe vegetable salad, ancho jack, red chili rice, chipotle black beans, red chili mayo