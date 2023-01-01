Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve tostadas

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tostada$20.00
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tinga and Egg Tostadas$14.00
CRISPY CORN TORTILLA CHIPS, CHIPOTLE BRAISED CHICKEN, CHIVE CREAM, CHARRED GUACAMOLE, MOCLAJETE SALSA
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Tostadas$14.00
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef & Bean Tostada$4.50
#6 Bean Tostada & One Taco$8.99
one taco with your choice of meat and one bean tostada, both topped with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Served with rice and beans
Pork Chile Rojo Tostada$6.99
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Item pic

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tostada$20.00
More about Jams Old Market
Item pic

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada$6.00
Tuna Tostadas$13.00
Crispy tostada topped with chipotle aioli, flash marinated yellowfin tuna, fresh avocado and scallions.
More about Hook & Lime
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ala Carte Tostada Black Beans$4.49
Ala Carte crispy corn tortilla layered with black beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream. Served with pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Tostada Compuesta [Vegetarian]$9.99
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with black beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, Served with green chile rice, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Tostada Compuesta Especiales$12.99
Two crispy corn tortillas layered with your choice of seasoned ground beef or hand-pulled chicken. refried beans or black beans, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream. Served with green chile rice. pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada de Marlin$7.00
Delicious smoked marlin with tuna sautéed with vegetables. Served in a tostada.
Tostada de Pulpo$7.00
Small serving of our fresh octopus, mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron$7.50
Small serving of our fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tostada$22.00
tequila lime glazed shrimp, santa fe vegetable salad, ancho jack, red chili rice, chipotle black beans, red chili mayo
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy
Restaurant banner

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada (Ceviche)$5.49
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Cake

Chicken Burgers

Pretzels

Omelettes

Coleslaw

Shrimp Tacos

Brownie Sundaes

Mushroom Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston