Tropical smoothies in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve tropical smoothies

Item pic

 

Untamed Kitchen

1421 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tropical Immunity Smoothie$10.00
carrot | peach | pineapple | mango | banana | turmeric | ginger | flax seed | orange juice | oat milk
More about Untamed Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe Botanica I eats . smoothies . juice . coffee - 10319 Pacific Street

10319 Pacific Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
tropical paradise smoothie bowl
blended base: coconut water, banana, pineapple, mango, honey & turmeric
toppings: chia pudding, gluten free granola, banana, coconut chips, goji berries & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.
More about Cafe Botanica I eats . smoothies . juice . coffee - 10319 Pacific Street
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Tropic Smoothie$0.00
100% crushed fruit blended and topped with homemade whipped cream if desired
More about Karma Koffee

