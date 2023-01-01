Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$8.55
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Item pic

 

Sofra Brunch -

220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, provolone cheese, fresh house-made pesto, tomato, mayo and arugula
More about Sofra Brunch -
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$10.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sandwich$16.00
More about Jams Old Market
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
Turkey Bacon Club$9.25
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Stories Coffee Company
Restaurant banner

 

Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$9.25
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

