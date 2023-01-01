Turkey clubs in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Turkey Club
|$8.55
More about Sofra Brunch -
Sofra Brunch -
220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101, Omaha
|Turkey Sandwich
|$13.00
Turkey, provolone cheese, fresh house-made pesto, tomato, mayo and arugula
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Turkey Club
|$10.99
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$9.25
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street
Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street
3201 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$9.25
Thick cut bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo
|Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage