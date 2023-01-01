Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey salad in
Omaha
/
Omaha
/
Turkey Salad
Omaha restaurants that serve turkey salad
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza, Omaha
No reviews yet
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO SALAD
$13.00
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Get Real Sandwiches
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha
No reviews yet
Turkey Ranch Salad
$13.00
roast turkey, apple, white cheddar, pickled onion, pepita, crouton, greens, buttermilk ranch
More about Get Real Sandwiches
Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha
Cake
Chutney
Chicken Pizza
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Corn Dogs
Chilaquiles
Garlic Parmesan
Salmon
Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore
West Omaha
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Aksarben
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Benson
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
South Omaha
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Blackstone
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Old Market
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More near Omaha to explore
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
La Vista
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Panora
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(4 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Ames
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(143 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston