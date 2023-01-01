Turkey wraps in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Two Fine Irishmen
18101 R Plaza, Omaha
|TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP
|$13.00
Creamy guacamole spread, topped with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, & ranch
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|TURKEY CHIPOTLE WRAP
|$0.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and homemade Raspberry Chipotle cream cheese in a flour tortilla.