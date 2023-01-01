Turkey wraps in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Two Fine Irishmen

18101 R Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO WRAP$13.00
Creamy guacamole spread, topped with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, & ranch
More about Two Fine Irishmen
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY CHIPOTLE WRAP$0.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and homemade Raspberry Chipotle cream cheese in a flour tortilla.
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Main pic

 

Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk

1819 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Wrap$7.50
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
More about Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk

