Waffles in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve waffles
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Waffle Fries
|$7.00
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Chicken and Waffle
|$14.00
CRISP CHICKEN, SUNNY SIDE UP EGG, POMEGRANATE SYRUP, AL PASTOR HOLLANDAISE
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$5.99
Served with cheese sauce.
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Chicken and Waffle
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Malted Waffle
|$9.49
|Chicken & Waffle
|$11.49
|Waffle Fries
|$4.49
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Waffle Combo
|$8.50
Includes 2 eggs and choice of meat (sausage patty or links, bacon or ham)
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Waffle Fry Basket
|$5.99
Over a pound!
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$5.99
Served with cheese sauce.
Mama's Pizza - To Go
10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha
|Waffle Fries
|$4.95
Basket of large waffle fries.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harold's Koffee House
8327 North 30th Street, Omaha
|Sweet Pecan Waffle
|$8.25
One Sweet Cream Pecan Waffle Served with one egg cooked to choice, and bacon, sausage or ham.
Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha
1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA
|KIDS WAFFLES
|$3.89
Karma Koffee
587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha
|Heavenly Waffles Breakfast Platter
|$8.99
110 calories , 7 grams of protein Heavenly Waffle AND eggs and breakfast meat?? That’s right!!
|Heavenly Waffles
|$5.00
A waffle that only 110 calories and 7 grams of protein?? Yeah, that’s Heavenly!! Heavenly Waffles, that is!
Sebastian's Southern Crab
843 North 98th Street, Omaha
|Sebastian's Chicken N' Waffles
|$13.00