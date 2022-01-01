Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve waffles

The Blackstone Meatball image

PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$7.00
More about The Blackstone Meatball
Waffle Cone image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Cone$5.00
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle$14.00
CRISP CHICKEN, SUNNY SIDE UP EGG, POMEGRANATE SYRUP, AL PASTOR HOLLANDAISE
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WAFFLE FRIES$5.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken and Waffle$14.00
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Malted Waffle$9.49
Chicken & Waffle$11.49
Waffle Fries$4.49
More about Shirley's Diner
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Combo$8.50
Includes 2 eggs and choice of meat (sausage patty or links, bacon or ham)
More about HomeStyle Cafe
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fry Basket$5.99
Over a pound!
More about PizzaWest
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WAFFLE FRIES$5.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WAFFLE FRIES$5.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WAFFLE FRIES$5.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Jams American Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mama's Pizza - To Go

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.95
Basket of large waffle fries.
More about Mama's Pizza - To Go
Harold's Koffee House image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harold's Koffee House

8327 North 30th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (1300 reviews)
Sweet Pecan Waffle$8.25
One Sweet Cream Pecan Waffle Served with one egg cooked to choice, and bacon, sausage or ham.
More about Harold's Koffee House
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIDS WAFFLES$3.89
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Heavenly Waffles Breakfast Platter$8.99
110 calories , 7 grams of protein Heavenly Waffle AND eggs and breakfast meat?? That’s right!!
Heavenly Waffles$5.00
A waffle that only 110 calories and 7 grams of protein?? Yeah, that’s Heavenly!! Heavenly Waffles, that is!
More about Karma Koffee
Restaurant banner

 

Sebastian's Southern Crab

843 North 98th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sebastian's Chicken N' Waffles$13.00
More about Sebastian's Southern Crab
Chicken & Waffle image

 

Cafe Postale

950 S 10th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (60 reviews)
Fast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$9.50
More about Cafe Postale

