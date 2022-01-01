Downtown restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
225 N 12th St, Omaha
Popular items
DUO
$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Spanish Beef
$7.99
Angus Beef
$6.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
Popular items
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
BONELESS WINGS
$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS
$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
Popular items
Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips
$10.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.
Chicken & Waffles
$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
Dirty Bird
$14.00
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
Mercury
329 S 16th St #3, Omaha
Popular items
Mediterranean
$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
Roasted Brussells
$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
Pint Nine Oso Brown
$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
Gate 10
414 S. 10th Street, Omaha
Popular items
Regular Gyro Supreme
$11.00
Greek Pizza
$12.00
Soda
$2.50
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
Popular items
The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam
$10.00
Grilled Sweet Potato / Mozzarella / Red Onion Jam / Dukkah / Lentil Mash / Grilled Levain - can be vegan, please let us know.
The Molly Grilled Cheese
$10.00
Havarti / Ricotta / Roasted Butternut Squash / Reduced Balsamic / Sage / Butter Toasted Levain
|Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
Popular items
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
$18.00
slaw, pineapple pico de gallo, charred jalapeño crema, chili lime fries
Crispy Wedge
$12.00
iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, carrot, red onion, scallion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
|Southern Fried Seafood
(no substitutions, please) coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries or dirty rice, cocktail and tartar sauces
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
Popular items
12" Urban Cowboy
$12.58
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
The Crew
$6.79
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American on a 12" hero roll served hot
Radio City
$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
Popular items
Birria Tacos (3) and Consome
$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
Guacamole & Chips
$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce
$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
The Omaha Press Club
1620 dodge st Omaha NE 68102 22nd Floor, Omaha
Popular items
Peruvian Clam Chowder
$4.00
Club Wrap
$8.00
Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha
1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA
Popular items
FARM FRESH
$12.00
ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, PORTOBELLA MUSHROOM, LETTUCE, BOURSIN CHEESE, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO.
CHICKEN STRIPS
$8.00
BUTTERMILK MARINATED STRIPS OF CHICKEN SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HONEY-MUSTARD OR BBQ.
THE CLASSIC
$11.00
AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, KGB SAUCE.