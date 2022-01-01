Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Must-try Downtown restaurants

BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

225 N 12th St, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (2076 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Spanish Beef$7.99
Angus Beef$6.99
More about BurgerIM
DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
More about DJ's Dugout
Blatt Beer & Table image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dixie Fried Chicken Strips & Dips$10.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard.
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
Dirty Bird$14.00
Dixie-fried chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, coleslaw, sriracha buffalo, blue cheese sauce
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Mercury image

 

Mercury

329 S 16th St #3, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
Roasted Brussells$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
Pint Nine Oso Brown$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
More about Mercury
Gate 10 image

 

Gate 10

414 S. 10th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Gyro Supreme$11.00
Greek Pizza$12.00
Soda$2.50
More about Gate 10
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam$10.00
Grilled Sweet Potato / Mozzarella / Red Onion Jam / Dukkah / Lentil Mash / Grilled Levain - can be vegan, please let us know.
The Molly Grilled Cheese$10.00
Havarti / Ricotta / Roasted Butternut Squash / Reduced Balsamic / Sage / Butter Toasted Levain
Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
More about Kitchen Table
Plank Seafood Provisions image

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.00
slaw, pineapple pico de gallo, charred jalapeño crema, chili lime fries
Crispy Wedge$12.00
iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, carrot, red onion, scallion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Southern Fried Seafood
(no substitutions, please) coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries or dirty rice, cocktail and tartar sauces
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Urban Cowboy$12.58
Breaded chicken breast, turkey, bacon, pepperjack, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, mayo, on a hero roll. Served Hot
The Crew$6.79
Sausage, bacon, 3 eggs, American on a 12" hero roll served hot
Radio City$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Hook & Lime image

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birria Tacos (3) and Consome$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
More about Hook & Lime
The Omaha Press Club image

 

The Omaha Press Club

1620 dodge st Omaha NE 68102 22nd Floor, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peruvian Clam Chowder$4.00
Club Wrap$8.00
More about The Omaha Press Club
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

1403 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 801 Chophouse
Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill image

GRILL

Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

1011 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
Takeout
More about Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FARM FRESH  $12.00
ROASTED RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, PORTOBELLA MUSHROOM, LETTUCE, BOURSIN CHEESE, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO.
CHICKEN STRIPS$8.00
BUTTERMILK MARINATED STRIPS OF CHICKEN SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HONEY-MUSTARD OR BBQ.
THE CLASSIC  $11.00
AMERICAN CHEESE, GRILLED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, KGB SAUCE.
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

