Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
More about DJ's Dugout
Mercury image

 

Mercury

329 S 16th St #3, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
Roasted Brussells$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
Pint Nine Oso Brown$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
More about Mercury
Gate 10 image

 

Gate 10

414 S. 10th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Gyro Supreme$11.00
Greek Pizza$12.00
Soda$2.50
More about Gate 10
Hook & Lime image

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Birria Tacos (3) and Consome$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
Guacamole & Chips$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
More about Hook & Lime
801 Chophouse image

 

801 Chophouse

1403 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 801 Chophouse
Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill image

GRILL

Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

1011 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
Takeout
More about Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Clam Chowder

Pretzels

Tacos

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Downtown to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston