Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|Popular items
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|SUPERBOWL NACHOS
|$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
Mercury
329 S 16th St #3, Omaha
|Popular items
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
seared tomato smoked baba ganoush, feta, marinated peppers, greens, creamy tahini sauce on sourdough (can be made vegan)
|Roasted Brussells
|$7.00
w/ hot honey, almonds + sesame
|Pint Nine Oso Brown
|$7.00
Coffee Brown, Omaha, NE 5.6%
Gate 10
414 S. 10th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Regular Gyro Supreme
|$11.00
|Greek Pizza
|$12.00
|Soda
|$2.50
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Popular items
|Birria Tacos (3) and Consome
|$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.
|Guacamole & Chips
|$9.00
Fresh. Handmade. No tomatoes (who does that?)
|Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce
|$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion