Chicken pesto sandwiches in
Downtown
/
Omaha
/
Downtown
/
Chicken Pesto Sandwiches
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
Avg 4.6
(941 reviews)
Pesto Plum Creek Farms Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.00
marinated tomato, aioli, toasted levain
More about Kitchen Table
Cafe Postale
950 S 10th Street, Omaha
Avg 4.8
(60 reviews)
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
$10.25
More about Cafe Postale
