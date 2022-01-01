Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Plum Creek Farms Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
marinated tomato, aioli, toasted levain
More about Kitchen Table
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.29
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
Chicken Salad$10.29
Homemade chicken salad, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
L.I. Chicken Salad$9.89
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on sliced sourdough. Served Cold
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
FRESH MIXED GREENS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR, CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN STRIPS
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha
Cafe Postale

950 S 10th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (60 reviews)
Fast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
More about Cafe Postale

