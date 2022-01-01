Chicken salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Pesto Plum Creek Farms Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
marinated tomato, aioli, toasted levain
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.29
All natural grilled chicken with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons on arcadian harvest lettuce
|Chicken Salad
|$10.29
Homemade chicken salad, tomatoes, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
|L.I. Chicken Salad
|$9.89
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on sliced sourdough. Served Cold
Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha
1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
FRESH MIXED GREENS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR, CRISPY BUTTERMILK CHICKEN STRIPS