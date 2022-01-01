Cobb salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cobb salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|COBB SALAD
|$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Salad Salmon Cobb
|$18.00
|Salad Cobb
|$18.00
house smoked, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato relish, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, sherry dijon vinaigrette
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce