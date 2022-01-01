Cobb salad in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cobb salad

36f9a37f-b90a-4883-9613-aaea3296a873 image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
COBB SALAD$12.99
Letuce, hard-boiled egg, avocado,
bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, bacon bits, green onion, tomato, chopped grilled chicken, breadstick.
More about DJ's Dugout
Salad Salmon Cobb image

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad Salmon Cobb$18.00
Salad Cobb$18.00
house smoked, mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, boiled egg, tomato relish, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, sherry dijon vinaigrette
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
Chicken Cobb Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$10.29
All natural grilled chicken, bacon pieces, diced eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, croutons, on arcadian harvest lettuce
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BT COBB SALAD$12.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, CHOPPED EGG, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha

