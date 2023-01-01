Nachos in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$14.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
Item pic

 

Hook & Lime

735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Nachos$15.50
We decided if we were going to do nachos we were going to go all out: Beer Braised Chicken, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chipotle Sauce, House pickled peppers and red onions, Fresh Pico, Chile-Lime Aioli, and Cilantro. Served with a side of Salsa Verde
