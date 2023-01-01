Nachos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|SUPERBOWL NACHOS
|$14.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Chicken Nachos
|$15.50
We decided if we were going to do nachos we were going to go all out: Beer Braised Chicken, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Ancho-Chipotle Sauce, House pickled peppers and red onions, Fresh Pico, Chile-Lime Aioli, and Cilantro. Served with a side of Salsa Verde