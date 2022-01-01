Tacos in Downtown
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.00
slaw, pineapple pico de gallo, charred jalapeño crema, chili lime fries
Hook & Lime
735 N. 14th St.,, Omaha
|Lobster and Shrimp Tacos (3) with White Wine Garlic Butter Sauce
|$15.75
Three Lobster, Shrimp, and Cod Tacos, Melty Jack Cheese, Salsa Roja, Green Onion
|Birria Tacos (3) and Consome
|$13.25
Messy & Magical. Tortillas dipped in a deliciously spiced broth then filled with slow roasted beef and cheese while they sizzle on the griddle. Served with broth for dipping.