Dundee restaurants you'll love

Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Popular items
|Ricotta Pancakes
|$11.95
fresh fruit, cinnamon butter
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.95
scrambled egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon or house sausage, house aioli, english muffin
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$10.50
house chorizo gravy, house buttermilk biscuit, 1 egg
Lola's Cafe
4952 Dodge St., Omaha
|Popular items
|Grilled Halloumi Salad (GF)
|$13.00
Grilled halloumi cheese served on organic quinoa, chickpeas, radish, parsley, red onion tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Served with square a focaccia bianca.*
Request NO BREAD for gluten free
*Salad is gluten free without focaccia
|Butternut Burrata
|$10.00
Roasted butternut squash, burrata cheese, salsa verde and arugula. On sourdough ciabatta.
|Speck
|$10.00
Smoked prosciutto, burrata cheese, arugula on house-made sourdough focaccia.