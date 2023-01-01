Chicken sandwiches in Dundee
Good Lookin' - Dundee
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot oil, house aioli, pickles, brioche, fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
crispy chicken, house mayo, pickles, brioche
|Jalapeño Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
house breaded fried chicken, jalapeno honey mustard, avocado, bacon, toasty potato bun, fries.