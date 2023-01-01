Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Dundee

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Dundee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.25
Fried chicken breast, Nashville hot oil, house aioli, pickles, brioche, fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
crispy chicken, house mayo, pickles, brioche
Jalapeño Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
house breaded fried chicken, jalapeno honey mustard, avocado, bacon, toasty potato bun, fries.
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Restaurant banner

 

The Dundee Dell - 5007 Underwood Ave

5007 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about The Dundee Dell - 5007 Underwood Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Dundee

Kale Salad

Cappuccino

Cookies

Hummus

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cake

Map

More near Dundee to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston