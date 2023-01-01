Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Dundee
/
Omaha
/
Dundee
/
Hummus
Dundee restaurants that serve hummus
Good Lookin' - Dundee
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
No reviews yet
Hummus Bowl
$12.50
roasted brussels, zhug, harissa onion jam, pepita, pickled onion, feta, pita
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Lola's
4952 Dodge St., Omaha
Avg 4.9
(104 reviews)
Hummus w. bread
$7.00
Hummus Bowl
$16.00
More about Lola's
