Chili in Midtown

Midtown restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
Avg 5
(36 reviews)
Side of Green Chili
$0.75
More about Sunnyside on Center
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger's
4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha
Avg 4.6
(1104 reviews)
Chili Dog
$5.50
Homemade Chili, American Cheese, Onion
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.50
Homemade Chili
$5.50
Topped with Cheese and Onion
More about Cheeseburger's
