Chili in Midtown

Midtown restaurants
Midtown restaurants that serve chili

Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side of Green Chili$0.75
More about Sunnyside on Center
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger's

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog$5.50
Homemade Chili, American Cheese, Onion
Chili Cheese Fries$5.50
Homemade Chili$5.50
Topped with Cheese and Onion
More about Cheeseburger's

Map

Map

