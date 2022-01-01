Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Midtown

Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve garlic bread

Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$4.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese Combo$9.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about Sunnyside on Center
LaCasa Pizzaria image

PIZZA

LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street

4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Garlic Bread$7.29
Four slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and romano cheese, then baked.
Half Garlic Bread$3.89
Two slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and Romano cheese, then baked.
More about LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street

