Garlic bread in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese
|$4.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend
|Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese Combo
|$9.25
Sourdough, garlic & herb butter, and American/mozzarella cheese blend served with two hash brown patties and your choice of drink
More about LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
PIZZA
LaCasa Pizzaria - 4432 Leavenworth Street
4432 Leavenworth St, Omaha
|Full Garlic Bread
|$7.29
Four slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and romano cheese, then baked.
|Half Garlic Bread
|$3.89
Two slices of Italian bread topped with garlic and Romano cheese, then baked.