Millard restaurants you'll love

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Hashbrowns
|$2.99
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$12.99
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$12.99
Cheeseburger's Southwest
6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha
|Popular items
|The Original
|$6.50
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Toasted Bun--- Served with mustard, onion and pickle
|The Nation
|$9.50
2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, 1000 Island Dressing on a 3 Part Bun
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo