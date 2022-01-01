Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
Millard
/
Omaha
/
Millard
/
Corn Dogs
Millard restaurants that serve corn dogs
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
Avg 4.2
(320 reviews)
Kids Corn Dogs
$6.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Cheeseburger's Southwest
6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha
No reviews yet
Corn Dog
$5.50
House Batter, Served on a stick, Yellow Mustard
More about Cheeseburger's Southwest
