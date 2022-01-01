Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Millard restaurants you'll love

Go
Millard restaurants
Toast

Must-try Millard restaurants

Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hashbrowns$2.99
Croissant Sandwich$9.49
4pc Bacon$3.79
More about Shirley's Diner
Brewsky's Omaha image

 

Brewsky's Omaha - 15350 Weir St.

15350 Weir St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boom Boom Burger$14.49
Crispy peppered bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeño coins and a spicy "boom boom" sauce combined on our flame-broiled burger, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Brewsky Cheesburger$11.74
A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips and your choice of cheese
Kid Cheese Burger$6.49
More about Brewsky's Omaha - 15350 Weir St.
Cheeseburger's Southwest image

 

Cheeseburgers - Blackstone

6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Benny$9.75
2 Beef Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Toasted Bun -- served with mustard onion and pickle
The Original$6.75
Single Beef Patty, American Cheese, Toasted Bun--- Served with mustard, onion and pickle
Chicken Fingers$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
More about Cheeseburgers - Blackstone

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Millard

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Patty Melts

Sweet Potato Fries

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Millard to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1831 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston