Old Market restaurants you'll love

Old Market's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Salad
Must-try Old Market restaurants

The Monster Club image

BBQ • GRILL

The Monster Club

1217 Howard, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BRISKET PLATE$17.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
Onion Rings$9.00
Crispy golden onion rings served with our house dipping sauce.
MASH BURGER$9.50
Served with bourbon bacon-onion mash, house-made dill pickle relish & American cheese on a brioche bun.
More about The Monster Club
Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
A buttermilk chicken breast that is tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce and served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
BOWL GOUDA BEER CHEESE SOUP$8.00
An Upstream classic
UBC WINGS$13.00
Six crispy classic wings served with one choice of sauce per order
Buffalo | Korean | Garlic Herb
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sea Salt Fries$9.00
Midtown Meatloaf$19.00
Power Salad$14.00
More about Jams American Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Old Market

Mac And Cheese

