Old Market restaurants you'll love

BBQ • GRILL
The Monster Club
1217 Howard, Omaha
|Popular items
|BRISKET PLATE
|$17.00
Healthy portion of slow smoked brisket served with your choice side.
|Onion Rings
|$9.00
Crispy golden onion rings served with our house dipping sauce.
|MASH BURGER
|$9.50
Served with bourbon bacon-onion mash, house-made dill pickle relish & American cheese on a brioche bun.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.00
A buttermilk chicken breast that is tossed in our spicy Nashville sauce and served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
|BOWL GOUDA BEER CHEESE SOUP
|$8.00
An Upstream classic
|UBC WINGS
|$13.00
Six crispy classic wings served with one choice of sauce per order
Buffalo | Korean | Garlic Herb