Chili in Old Market

Old Market restaurants
Old Market restaurants that serve chili

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
BOWL BREWHOUSE CHILI$8.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, scallions and sour cream.
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Chili Rice$5.00
More about Jams Old Market

