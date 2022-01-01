South Omaha restaurants you'll love
South Omaha's top cuisines
Must-try South Omaha restaurants
More about Lansky's
Lansky's
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|Popular items
|GIANT King Pepperoni
|$18.00
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
|Onion Rings
|$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
|French Fries
|$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant
The Greek Islands Restaurant
3821 Center St, Omaha
|Popular items
|GYRO PLATTER
|$10.49
|Baklava
|$4.25
|GYRO
|$8.75
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Popular items
|Ceviche Mixto
|$22.00
Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
|La Torre Imperial
|$18.00
Delicious tilapia ceviche topped with octopus, cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. House sauce.
|Ceviche de Camarones
|$16.00
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
More about Los Portales
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Popular items
|Tamales
|$2.50
Pork tamales in red or green hot sauce.
|Soft Taco Regular
|$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
|Torta (Mexican Sandwich)
|$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.