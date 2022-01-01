South Omaha restaurants you'll love

South Omaha's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try South Omaha restaurants

Lansky's image

 

Lansky's

4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GIANT King Pepperoni$18.00
Lots of pepperoni and mozzarella.
Onion Rings$2.00
Thick cut onion rings cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
French Fries$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
More about Lansky's
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GYRO PLATTER$10.49
Baklava$4.25
GYRO$8.75
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ceviche Mixto$22.00
Fresh tilapia and shrimp marinated in lime juice, octopus, and cayo de hacha (Mexican scallop), mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
La Torre Imperial$18.00
Delicious tilapia ceviche topped with octopus, cooked shrimp, aguachile (shrimp marinated in lime juice), avocado, and a breaded shrimp. House sauce.
Ceviche de Camarones$16.00
Fresh shrimp marinated in lime juice mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and avocados, served cold with our special house sauce.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tamales$2.50
Pork tamales in red or green hot sauce.
Soft Taco Regular$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
Torta (Mexican Sandwich)$7.25
Telera bread w/ choice of meat, onions, tomato, lettuce, picked jalapenos, sour cream, avocado, & mozzarella cheese.
More about Los Portales

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in South Omaha

Tacos

Map

