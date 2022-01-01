Tacos in South Omaha

Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesa-Tacos$3.50
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla and melted cheese with option of onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Birria c/.$3.00
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla with option of onions and cilantro.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Taco Regular$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
Hard Shell Taco$2.60
Corn or flour deep-fried tortilla w. choice of meat, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, & sour cream.
Street Taco$2.35
Handmade corn tortilla w/ choice of meat, cilantro, & onions.
