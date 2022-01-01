Tacos in South Omaha
South Omaha restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Quesa-Tacos
|$3.50
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla and melted cheese with option of onions and cilantro.
|Tacos de Birria c/.
|$3.00
Delicious birria (shredded slow cooked beef) in a crispy golden corn tortilla with option of onions and cilantro.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Soft Taco Regular
|$2.35
Flour tortilla w/ choice of meat, lettuce, & American cheese.
|Hard Shell Taco
|$2.60
Corn or flour deep-fried tortilla w. choice of meat, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, & sour cream.
|Street Taco
|$2.35
Handmade corn tortilla w/ choice of meat, cilantro, & onions.