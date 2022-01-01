West Omaha restaurants you'll love
West Omaha's top cuisines
Must-try West Omaha restaurants
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Taco Tex-Mex
|$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
|Calpico Cooler
|$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
|Sandwich Beef Kabob
|$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha
|Popular items
|Seared Tuna
|$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
|Hummus
|$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
|Churro
|$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Cheese Dip
|$5.00
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.
|Guacamole
|$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
|Enchiladas Mole
|$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
|24oz - Mocha
|$5.25
|24oz Iced - Caramel Latte
|$5.25
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$8.99
Our award winning smoked pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun and topped with our house bbq sauce. Served with kettle chips. Upgrade to a different side for an additional charge.
|2 meat Plate
|$12.99
2 meats of your choice, served with 2 sides and a cornbread.
|Porky’s Platter feeds 4-6
|$69.99
This platter comes with a full rack of ribs, 1/3 lb each of brisket, burnt ends, pork, ham, turkey and smoked sausage. It also comes with 6 pieces of cornbread, a large order of fries and 3 large sides dishes of your choice.
*There are no substitutions on the Porky's Platter*
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Full B&G w/ Hash Browns
|$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
|Classic Breakfast
|$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
|CB w/Pork Chop
|$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
BBQ
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Popular items
|Corn Of The Day
|$2.75
The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick.
The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.
|Thin Slice Brisket
|$8.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.
|All In The Pool
|$7.59
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Popular items
|Mozz Sticks
|$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
|10 Wings
|$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.
Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Yoshi Ya Ramen
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Hotel Cali [FC]
|$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
|RAMEN Tonkotsu
|$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS peanut
|Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)
|$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Little Italy
|$6.89
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll served cold
|Manorville
|$5.09
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
|Radio City
|$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Mouth of the South
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kickin Chicken
|$16.00
|Voodoo Shrimp and Grits
|$20.00
|Bread
|$2.50
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|1 DOZ WINGS
|$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
Chicago Dog 42
3001 144th St, Millard
|Popular items
|Plain Hotdog DD
|$3.00
|Chili Dog
|$6.29
|Fries
|$2.24
Weirdough Pizza Co.
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Wrap CBLT
|$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
|Gyoza (5pcs)
|$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
|Pepperoni [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
Yum Roll
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
|Salad Beef Kabob
|$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
|Hamburger [SLICE]
|$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Wings 30
|$41.97
|Side Salad
|$3.99
|Med Pizza
|$13.99
WRAPS • SALADS
Clever Greens
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Wrap Southwest
|$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
|Yum Yum Bowl
|$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
|Fried Chicken Skins
|$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
Paradise Bakery
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Paradise Club
|$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
|Paradise Greek
|$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Popular items
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
|Street Taco
|$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Popular items
|Fruit Platter
|$14.00
Mellons, pineapple and berries with a cinnamon ginger dip.
|Bacon Egg cup
|$3.25
House cured bacon, eggs and cheese. By the Ea
|Speciality Bacon Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.50
Outrageous soon to be famous Bacon cinnamon rolls.
Lettuce Express
14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha
|Popular items
|CAESAR
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Chicken with Caesar Dressing
|THAI WRAP
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken on a Spinach Tortilla with Thai Peanut Dressing
|SOUTHWEST
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chicken with Verde Ranch Dressing
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Popular items
|Chile con Queso Deluxe
|$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Enchiladas Beef
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Fajita Chicken for 1
|$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Sam & Louie's
2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha
|Popular items
|10 Traditional Wings
|$12.50
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
|House Salad
|$4.50
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
|Meatball Hoagie
|$11.60
Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
11040 Oak Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Casserole (Serves 10)
|$64.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 9X13 pan serves up to 9 people
|Cinn Rolls (12)
|$34.99
Baked from scratch large gooey cinnamon rolls covered with bakers glazed icing and sprinkled with cinnamon.
|Casserole (Serves 25)
|$119.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 12x18 deep pan serves up to 30 people
KEBABS • FALAFEL
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Salad Baja Moment
|$9.50
jack cheese, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, grape tomato, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; tex-mex ranch or chipotle vinaigrette
|RAMEN Tori Chintan
|$12.00
chicken broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, naruto, chicken chashu
|Crunchy L.A. [FC]
|$8.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, crispy panko, sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
- 2