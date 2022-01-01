West Omaha restaurants you'll love

Must-try West Omaha restaurants

Juan Taco image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taco Tex-Mex$3.50
Flour tortilla, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Calpico Cooler$3.00
creamy japanese fruit drink
Sandwich Beef Kabob$7.99
doner kabob sandwich of grilled flatbread served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
More about Juan Taco
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers image

 

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Seared Tuna$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
Hummus$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
Nachos$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
More about WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
Copal Mexican Cuisine image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.
Guacamole$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Enchiladas Mole$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
24oz - Mocha$5.25
24oz Iced - Caramel Latte$5.25
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$8.99
Our award winning smoked pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun and topped with our house bbq sauce. Served with kettle chips. Upgrade to a different side for an additional charge.
2 meat Plate$12.99
2 meats of your choice, served with 2 sides and a cornbread.
Porky’s Platter feeds 4-6$69.99
This platter comes with a full rack of ribs, 1/3 lb each of brisket, burnt ends, pork, ham, turkey and smoked sausage. It also comes with 6 pieces of cornbread, a large order of fries and 3 large sides dishes of your choice.
*There are no substitutions on the Porky's Platter*
More about Porky Butts BBQ
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full B&G w/ Hash Browns$7.50
comes with a order of hash brows or home fries
Classic Breakfast$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
CB w/Pork Chop$10.49
Includes 2 eggs, hash browns or home fries, toast or 1 flavored pancake, and choice of bacon (4 pieces), or a slice of ham, or sausage patty or 2 sausage links
More about HomeStyle Cafe
Swine Dining Omaha image

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Of The Day$2.75
The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick.
The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.
Thin Slice Brisket$8.99
Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.
All In The Pool$7.59
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$7.99
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our guests.
10 Wings$13.99
Pick between 10 different sauce flavors.

Current Wing of the Month: Italian dry rub.
Served with celery, carrots and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch.
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about PizzaWest
Blatt Beer & Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Yoshi Ya Ramen image

 

Yoshi Ya Ramen

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hotel Cali [FC]$8.50
tempura fried, spicy crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeño, avocado,
sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
RAMEN Tonkotsu$12.00
chicken & pork broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, bacon rayu oil, pork chashu ALLERGENS  peanut
Itchy Salmon (2 pcs)$6.50
baked salmon, spicy crab, serrano, cilantro, ponzu
More about Yoshi Ya Ramen
Gandolfo's NY Deli image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Little Italy$6.89
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar, on a hero roll served cold
Manorville$5.09
Turkey, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
Radio City$5.09
Ham, 2 eggs, American, on a Kaiser Roll served hot
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kickin Chicken$16.00
Voodoo Shrimp and Grits$20.00
Bread$2.50
More about Mouth of the South
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
More about DJ's Dugout
Chicago Dog 42 image

 

Chicago Dog 42

3001 144th St, Millard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Hotdog DD$3.00
Chili Dog$6.29
Fries$2.24
More about Chicago Dog 42
Weirdough Pizza Co. image

 

Weirdough Pizza Co.

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wrap CBLT$8.00
garlic herb wrap, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, grape tomato, red onion, romaine; ranch dressing
Gyoza (5pcs)$6.00
pork dumplings, soy rayu chili sauce
Pepperoni [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Weirdough Pizza Co.
Omaha Kebabs image

 

Omaha Kebabs

2101 N 120th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tabule
Eggplant Dip
Hummus
More about Omaha Kebabs
Yum Roll image

 

Yum Roll

10000 California Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$4.50
Chips and Guacamole (hand-made twice daily)
Salad Beef Kabob$7.99
your choice of kabob protetin + mixed greens served with tabouli, pickled red cabbage, & carrot chickpea salad
Hamburger [SLICE]$4.50
tomato sauce, hamburger, mozzarella, grana padano
More about Yum Roll
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 30$41.97
Side Salad$3.99
Med Pizza$13.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Clever Greens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Clever Greens

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wrap Southwest$8.00
chipotle wrap, blackened chicken, jack cheese, avocado, scallion, sweet corn, black beans, crispy tortillas, spring mix; tex-mex ranch dressing
Yum Yum Bowl$7.50
create your own bowl with fresh ingredients
Fried Chicken Skins$5.00
sweet and spicy gochujang sauce
More about Clever Greens
Blatt Beer & Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Paradise Club$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
Paradise Greek$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
More about Paradise Bakery
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
Quesadilla$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.
Street Taco$3.00
Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.
More about Javi's Tacos
A Catered Affair image

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit Platter$14.00
Mellons, pineapple and berries with a cinnamon ginger dip.
Bacon Egg cup$3.25
House cured bacon, eggs and cheese. By the Ea
Speciality Bacon Cinnamon Rolls$4.50
Outrageous soon to be famous Bacon cinnamon rolls.
More about A Catered Affair
Lettuce Express image

 

Lettuce Express

14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CAESAR$7.95
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Chicken with Caesar Dressing
THAI WRAP$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken on a Spinach Tortilla with Thai Peanut Dressing
SOUTHWEST$7.95
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chicken with Verde Ranch Dressing
More about Lettuce Express
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile con Queso Deluxe$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Enchiladas Beef$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Fajita Chicken for 1$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Sam & Louie's image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sam & Louie's

2062 N 117th Ave, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Traditional Wings$12.50
Jumbo crispy bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Parmesan Garlic, Sweet Chili, Buffalo, Sriracha Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha BBQ, and Thai Peanut.
House Salad$4.50
Fresh spring mix lettuce topped with mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, eggs, croutons and red onion.
Meatball Hoagie$11.60
Sam & Louie's famous hearty meatballs covered with our signature pizza sauce along with melted mozzarella, on a lightly toasted Italian bread.
More about Sam & Louie's
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering image

 

Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering

11040 Oak Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Casserole (Serves 10)$64.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 9X13 pan serves up to 9 people
Cinn Rolls (12)$34.99
Baked from scratch large gooey cinnamon rolls covered with bakers glazed icing and sprinkled with cinnamon.
Casserole (Serves 25)$119.99
Our famous potato casseroles all begin with a heaping pile of sliced, grilled garden potatoes topped with the freshest ingredients, in a 12x18 deep pan serves up to 30 people
More about Old Fashioned Garden Cafe Catering
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob image

KEBABS • FALAFEL

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salad Baja Moment$9.50
jack cheese, black beans, red onion, sweet corn, grape tomato, avocado, crispy tortillas, romaine; tex-mex ranch or chipotle vinaigrette
RAMEN Tori Chintan$12.00
chicken broth; ajitama egg, moyashi, negi, corn, naruto, chicken chashu
Crunchy L.A. [FC]$8.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber, crispy panko, sweet chili sauce (8 PCS)
More about Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob

