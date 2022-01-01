West Omaha American restaurants you'll love

Go
West Omaha restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in West Omaha

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
More about DJ's Dugout
Blatt Beer & Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kid Cheeseburger$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
More about Blatt Beer & Table
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER BURGER$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
BUFFALO CHKN SAND$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
More about DJ's Dugout
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jams MAC & CHEESE$17.00
gouda, white cheddar, poblano bacon bread crumbs
Bruschetta$13.00
parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato relish
Midtown Meatloaf$21.00
open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.
More about Jams American Grill
Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge image

 

Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge

1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Durum Focaccia$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
Timburger$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Club$14.00
SKIN ON CHICKEN, HOUSE SERRANO BUFFALO SAUCE, PEANUT SLAW, GARLIC AIOLI AND PICKLES, HOUSE FRIES
Cherry Baby Back Ribs
CHERRY SMOKED AND GRILLED, HOUSE MADE CHERRY BBQ SAUCE, MOLASSES BEANSPEANUT SLAW, HOUSE CUT FRIES
Pasta Saltimbocca$24.00
CHOICE OF CRISPY ASIAGO CHICKEN OR MEXICAN ROCK SHRIMP, HOUSEMADE PAPARDELLE PASTA, WHITE WINE, CREAM, BASIL, SAGE, GARLIC, PROSCIUTTO, ARTICHOKE, ASPARAGUS, CAPERS
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Omaha

Tacos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Soup

Falafel Sandwiches

Map

More near West Omaha to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Millard

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston