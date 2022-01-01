West Omaha American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in West Omaha
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about DJ's Dugout
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|1 DOZ WINGS
|$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
More about Blatt Beer & Table
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Popular items
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Dixie-fried chicken strips, jalapeño corn bread waffle, honey-orange butter, black pepper gravy, maple syrup
More about DJ's Dugout
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|HANGOVER BURGER
|$12.99
Fried egg, Mayo, bacon, cheddar
cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
|BUFFALO CHKN SAND
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Popular items
|Jams MAC & CHEESE
|$17.00
gouda, white cheddar, poblano bacon bread crumbs
|Bruschetta
|$13.00
parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato relish
|Midtown Meatloaf
|$21.00
open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.
More about Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge
Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge
1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, Omaha
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Popular items
|Durum Focaccia
|$4.00
WOOD BAKED, HOUSE-MADE, WARM HOUSE RICOTTA, LOCAL RAW HONEY, TRUFFLE OIL
|Timburger
|$15.00
1/2 LB GROUND, LOCAL SHORT RIB WAGYU, PICKLE, TOMATO, BURGER SAUCE, PORT ONION, JALAPEÑO BACON, WIDMER CHEDDAR, HOUSE CUT FRIES
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Club
|$14.00
SKIN ON CHICKEN, HOUSE SERRANO BUFFALO SAUCE, PEANUT SLAW, GARLIC AIOLI AND PICKLES, HOUSE FRIES
|Cherry Baby Back Ribs
CHERRY SMOKED AND GRILLED, HOUSE MADE CHERRY BBQ SAUCE, MOLASSES BEANSPEANUT SLAW, HOUSE CUT FRIES
|Pasta Saltimbocca
|$24.00
CHOICE OF CRISPY ASIAGO CHICKEN OR MEXICAN ROCK SHRIMP, HOUSEMADE PAPARDELLE PASTA, WHITE WINE, CREAM, BASIL, SAGE, GARLIC, PROSCIUTTO, ARTICHOKE, ASPARAGUS, CAPERS