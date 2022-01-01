West Omaha bakeries you'll love

Must-try bakeries in West Omaha

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
24oz - Mocha$5.25
24oz Iced - Caramel Latte$5.25
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

Takeout
Paradise Club$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
Paradise Greek$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

120 Regency Parkway, Omaha

Takeout
Asian Chicken$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
Southwest Chicken Caesar$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
Southwest Breakfast Wrap$6.99
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, black beans, green chilies, roasted corn jicama and cheddar cheese wrapped in a traditional flour tortilla.
Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge image

 

Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge

1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, Omaha

Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

PappaRoti - Omaha

723 North 114th Street, Omaha

TakeoutFast Pay
Kaya$7.49
Karak Tea$2.29
Karak Tea Pappuccino
