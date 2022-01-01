West Omaha bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in West Omaha
Green Beans Coffee Omaha
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
|24oz - Mocha
|$5.25
|24oz Iced - Caramel Latte
|$5.25
Paradise Bakery
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Popular items
|Paradise Club
|$7.69
Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
|Paradise Greek
|$7.49
Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.
Paradise Bakery
120 Regency Parkway, Omaha
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken
|$8.29
Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.
|Southwest Chicken Caesar
|$8.29
Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.
|Southwest Breakfast Wrap
|$6.99
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, black beans, green chilies, roasted corn jicama and cheddar cheese wrapped in a traditional flour tortilla.
Summer Kitchen - Sterling Ridge
1130 Sterling Ridge Drive, Omaha